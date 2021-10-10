Roy Keane has compared Phil Foden to NFL star Tom Brady following his performance for England in their 5-0 win against Andorra on Saturday.

The midfielder was one of the stand-out performers for the Three Lions as they dominated in the World Cup qualifying match.

While the Manchester City player was not among the scorers, he did register an assist with a fine pass to Bukayo Saka for the second goal of the game.

What has been said?

The 21-year-old's style reminds ex-Manchester United hero Keane of seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady, as he said on ITV: "I love my American Football and Foden has been like a top quarterback.

"He's been like Tom Brady. He's just picking people out. He's got runners and he's got wide-receivers. He's making it look so easy.

"He's been maturing well over the last year and he's been playing most weeks for Man City. He's playing in big games most weeks and in the top competition in Europe.

"Gareth [Southgate] has got great problems in the next few months but a lot can change in football. With injuries and possible suspensions, a lot can change, but Gareth is a lucky man as he's got great options."

20 - There were 20 passes in the build up to Bukayo Saka's goal (assisted by Phil Foden), the first time two players aged 21 or under have combined for a goal for England in a World Cup qualifier since Steven Gerrard assisted Michael Owen against Germany in September 2001. Future pic.twitter.com/wPs04klfxx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 9, 2021

Who is Tom Brady?

Brady is an American footballer who spent 19 years with the New England Patriots before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year and he is one of the most recognisable names in the sport.

With seven Super Bowl successes under his belt, he has won it more times than any other player.

He also holds the record for most Super Bowl MVP awards, having earned the title five times.

How has Foden performed this season?

Foden missed the first three weeks of the 2021-22 season because of a foot injury.

Article continues below

Since his recovery, he has featured six times in all competitions for City and scored in their recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The clash with Andorra was his first appearance for England since the Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark.

Further reading