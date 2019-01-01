"Like dying and coming back to life again!" - former amateur Zarif on Malaysia call-up

In 2015, Zarif Irfan was playing amateur football. Four years later, he stands a chance of making his international debut for Malaysia.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In 2015, goalkeeper Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin was playing club football in the third tier with AirAsia FC, while working for the club's parent company; the low-cost airline AirAsia, as a baggage handler.

Four years later, the 24-year old is now side FC's first-pick custodian, and has just received his first ever Malaysia call-up, as a last-minute replacement for Hafizul Hakim, ahead of the Harimau Malaya's World Cup/ qualifications first round play-off tie against Timor Leste.

"It's a dream come true," declared Zarif when asked by Goal before training with the national team on Wednesday. "I'm here now after having come from amateur-football backgrounds, and getting to play professionally.

"If I were to get to play [against Timor Leste], I'll feel as if I've died and come back to life again! But at the end of the day, it's up to the coach whether I get to play. Everyone wants to play for the national team.

"I have to prove myself first, and in order to do that, I need to learn from the two goalkeepers who are ahead of me in the pick."

Both play-off encounters will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium. Timor Leste are the home team of the June 11 match, but it will still be played in .

Jom Raya Bola Di Stadium



Bagi yang berada di sekitar Lembah Klang pada Hari Raya Ke-3 (Jumaat) & Hari Raya Ke-7 (Selasa), jom ke stadium sokong Harimau Malaya!



Dapatkan tiket di https://t.co/yPVcBAL5ko atau di kaunter stadium pada hari perlawanan.#FAM #HarimauMalaya #RayaBola pic.twitter.com/TW5UVS8ro1 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) June 4, 2019

"Of course, many [Malaysians] will be in their hometowns during the festivity season, but I hope the buy-one-ticket-free-one offer will be able to entice supporters in the Klang Valley area to come cheer us on.

"We need their backing and I hope they're willing to help the national team," implored the 22-year old forward.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!