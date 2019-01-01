'Life is for warriors' – Neymar defiant on social media as injury recovery continues

The Brazilian is out injured, but that has not stopped the Paris Saint-Germain star taking to social media to post a message of defiance

Neymar has used social media to share a defiant message as he continues his recovery from a metatarsal injury.

Paris Saint-Germain's star man has been out of action since sustaining the injury in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg last month.

The 27-year-old missed PSG's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday, but revealed he is hopeful of returning in time to feature in the Champions League quarter-finals should Thomas Tuchel's side avoid an embarrassing turnaround in the second leg of their clash with the Red Devils.

“It's getting better,” the attacker told YouTube show Fui Clear .

"We have already done several treatments, some procedures in order to improve it as quickly as possible and we are happy with the progress and with how things are going.

"I can't wait to do what I love to do the most in my life which is to play football. It's eight to 10 weeks [recovery period] - that's what we imagine, so I think 10 weeks at most. We have worked to accelerate the process.

And Neymar, who also released a video of himself wildly celebrating PSG's goals in the victory at Old Trafford, followed that news up by taking to his personal Instagram account.

"Because life is for warriors, nothing weakens me!" a caption stated, with Neymar pictured in front of a private jet holding both crutches across his chest, although Tuchel may not be best pleased that his key player is so willing to take such a risk if he is indeed serious about making a swift comeback.

PSG are back in action Sunday with a league clash against Saint-Etienne and will face four other matches, including a French Cup quarterfinal against Dijon, before hosting the second leg against Manchester United on March 6.

Even without Neymar in recent days the club sit 10 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, having lost just one match over the course of what has been a stellar league campaign.