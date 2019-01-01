'Lies' - Allardyce defends playing style after 'ridiculous' Everton sacking and fires warning to Silva

The former England boss was dismissed at Goodison Park after an eighth-placed finish last season and fears a similar fate for his successor

Sam Allardyce has slammed Everton for what he considers a "ludicrous" decision to sack him and has warned Marco Silva that he is running out of time to save his own job.

Former England boss Allardyce was dismissed by Everton at the end of last season despite guiding them to an eighth-place finish after taking over as manager from Ronald Koeman in November.

Allardyce was criticised by a number of fans for the more prosaic style of football he favoured at Goodison Park, with Silva's arrival from Watford expected to herald a return to possession-based attacking play.

However, with Everton 14 points outside the top six after their 10th Premier League defeat of the season to Wolves last Saturday, pressure is mounting on Silva's position.

And Allardyce thinks their predicament highlights how wrong they were not to give him longer in the job.

He told talkSPORT : "Everybody walks around talking about, 'Sam Allardyce's style is not good enough, he doesn’t play the right way' and so on and so forth and it is a massive problem for me. People believe it. You believe the false lies, the false implications. Football does that – it believes that lie sometimes.

"It is built up by fellow managers, journos who follow on with it and you are never going to get rid of it. The type of football I played at Everton, the fans said it wasn't good enough and I would say the same – I knew it wasn't good enough for Everton – but I knew I had to get them in the position where they were safe.

"Then let me build the team, let me spend the next 80million, 100million on the players that will make Everton much, much more fluid, much more creative and go forward and score more goals and hopefully finish better than eighth.

"They talk about my style of football. Well, Ronald went and they said he played the right style of football. Roberto [Martinez] went, everybody said he played the right style of football, and I went because I didn't play the right style of football.

"It is about trying to entertain and win, that is the ultimate, but you have to keep winning first to change the things that need to change.

"If I got sacked because my results weren’t good enough at Everton, I accept it, but getting sacked when they finish eighth, it is ridiculous. In fact, it is ludicrous.

"If the fans continue to pressure the board, the board will ultimately crack and you may see a change of manager again, particularly if they continue to lose football matches."