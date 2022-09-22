Liechtenstein vs Andorra: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Liechtenstein welcome Andorra to face them at Rheinpark Stadion in a Group D1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Liechtenstein vs Andorra date & kick-off time

Game: Liechtenstein vs Andorra Date: September 22/23, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Andorra on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Liechtenstein squad & team news

Winless across the campaign and rooted to the foot of D1, all Liechtenstein want is to end this year on something approaching a positive note.

Against their neighbours-but-one from the other side of western Europe, they may not get a better chance to pick up a point.

Position Players Goalkeepers Büchel, Ospelt, Lo Russo Defenders Yildiz, Wolfinger, Göppel, Malin, Hofer, Grünenfelder, Graber, Martin Marxer, Marco Marxer, Traber, Wolfinger, Hilti, Mikus Midfielders Hasler, Sele, Meier, Wolfinger, Frommelt, Beck, Netzer, Lüchinger, Lorenz Forwards Salanović, Frick, Kardesoglu, Gassner

Andorra squad and team news

There's no relegation to fear in D1 - and with promotion out of the question too, Andorra are simply looking to avoid taking the wooden spoon from their hosts.

They'll know that the test will be a tougher one than it looks, but they'll back themselves to get the job done on the road.