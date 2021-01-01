Lewandowski breaks Muller's Bundesliga goals record after opening scoring for Bayern against Freiburg

The Polish frontman extended his tally for the season to 21 with a trademark finish at Allianz Arena

Robert Lewandowski beat a long-standing goals record set by Gerd Muller by opening the scoring for against on Sunday.

Lewandowski played a key role in Bayern's run to the treble last season, firing 55 goals in 47 games across all competitions.

Of those efforts, 34 were recorded in the German top flight, with the 32-year-old narrowly missing out on the European Golden Shoe by one goal behind 's Ciro Immobile.

The international is leading the race for that award midway through the 2020-21 campaign, though, having once again been the driving force behind Bayern's bid to maintain their domestic dominance.

Lewandowski took his tally to 21 goals after producing a trademark finish seven minutes into Bayern's clash with Freiburg, who are currently 10 points behind Hansi Flick's side in the standings.

The experienced centre-forward surpassed Muller's mark of 20 goals in the first half of a single German top-flight season with his strike on matchday 16 - a record which the World Cup winner had held for 42 years.

Another matchday, another Lewandowski record... 😏 @lewy_official

is the first player in Bundesliga history to score 21 goals after just 16 games - a new Hinrunde record, beating Gerd Müller's 20 goals from 1968/69 🔥



🔴⚪ #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/uqmB41y5fy — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 17, 2021

Lewandowski secured a place alongside the Bayern legend in the club's hall of fame a long time ago, but he is also now making a case to be remembered as the greatest striker of his generation.

He won FIFA's The Best Men's Player award for 2020 after another outstanding year in , and will be on course for more personal accolades if he continues on his current trajectory.

The former striker was also touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner before the latest ceremony was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, which robbed him of the chance to end Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stranglehold over the annual prize.

The captain has won the Ballon d'Or six times while the frontman has won five, but Lewandowski admitted he feels like he has reached the same level as the pair during an interview with Football in December.

"If you take the numbers for this year and even previous ones, I think I'm pretty good in terms of performance and goals scored," he said.

“Failing to be at the same table as Messi and Ronaldo, I think I can invite them to eat at mine!”