Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz becomes Bundesliga's youngest ever scorer in Bayern defeat

Nuri Sahin's mark had previously stood for 15 years before the highly-rated teenager netted a late consolation at the BayArena

teenager Florian Wirtz became the 's youngest-ever goalscorer when netting a late consolation in his side's 4-2 defeat by on Saturday.

Leverkusen went into the weekend's fixture at the BayArena with the opportunity to frustrate Bayern's title procession and bolster their own hopes.

But there was no stopping the rampant Bavarians, who ran out 4-2 winners to move 10 points clear of at the Bundesliga summit ahead of BVB's clash with .

Lucas Alario gave the hosts an early lead before Hansi Flick's side stepped up the gears, with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski all finding the net to mark Bayern's ninth straight league triumph.

Wirtz's 89th minute strike was little more than a consolation, but it also marked a new record in the German top flight for the promising playmaker.

At 17 years and 43 days old, Wirtz became the youngest player to score in the history of the Bundesliga, beating the record previously set by Nuri Sahin who was 17 years and two months of age when he netted his first Dortmund goal in 2005.

Sahin is joined on the list by the likes of Julian Draxler, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic in scoring before their 18th birthday, while Wirtz's team-mate Kai Havertz also makes the list having netted in 2017 at the age of 17 years, nine months and 22 days.

Wirtz made his debut on May 18 in Leverkusen's 4-1 victory over , breaking Havertz's own record as the club's youngest Bundesliga debutant.

He has been at Leverkusen since January 2020 after switching from Cologne, but even then he had no shortage of suitors both in Germany and elsewhere.

"The boy has a huge talent. He could have gone to , to Bayern Munich, to Dortmund. Everyone wanted the boy," Leverkusen youth coach, Patrick Helmes, told Sport1 after Wirtz's arrival. "What he has are things you cannot learn."

When asked about the youngster, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes told Goal and SPOX: "I have known the player since he was 14. The possibility arose surprisingly because his contract was expiring, and so we tried.

"I knew that many clubs were interested and so we thought that before he went anywhere else, let's try to get him to come here and stay close to home."