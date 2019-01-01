'Let's see what happens': Still time for Sanchez transfer developments, says Solskjaer

The Chile forward continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford and his manager has revealed a deal could soon be done

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Alexis Sanchez will leave the club before the end of the European transfer window.

The future of the international has been the subject of intense debate in the past few weeks.

Sanchez has struggled to replicate his best form in a Red Devils shirt since his move from Premier League rivals in January 2018.

The 30-year-old has scored just five goals in 45 appearances, while a serious of niggling injuries have also hampered his progress.

Last season was a particular struggle for the forward, who scored just two goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, it has been suggested that United could seek to move Sanchez on before the transfer window for European clubs closes at the start of next month.

A return to , where Sanchez previously played for , has been rumoured, with a number of clubs including said to be keen.

Solskjaer denied reports last week that Sanchez had been made to train with Manchester United’s reserves and said he is still expecting the Chilean to “come good”.

However, speaking after Monday’s draw against Wolves at Molineux, the Norwegian hinted that the forward could be on the move.

When asked if there was an update on the player’s future, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: “Not really. Let’s see what happens in the coming few weeks.

“There are still a few weeks that international transfers can go through. At the moment, he’s our player.”

Sanchez has yet to feature for the club this campaign after struggling for fitness following his late return for pre-season due to his participation in the Copa America.

If he does remain at United then Sanchez faces a battle for a first team place, despite the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are manager Solskjaer’s preferred front two, with both players finding the back of the net in their season-opening win over Chelsea last weekend.

Martial was also on target against on Monday, but his 27th-minute opener was cancelled out by Ruben Neves’ spectacular long-range strike in the second half.