‘Let Liverpool land title & write off future season’ – Ex-Reds star Barnes wants 2019-20 completed

Former star John Barnes wants to see the Reds given the chance to land a long-awaited Premier League title in 2020, with the option there for future campaigns to be written off.

As football in shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, there were suggestions that the season could be declared null and void.

That would have serious implications for those competing at opposing ends of their respective divisions.

At the highest level, Liverpool could be denied a first top-flight crown in 30 years while those pushing for promotion from the Championship will be prevented from stepping up the ladder.

Barnes is among those hoping that proposals for the campaign to be finished before the end of June come to fruition.

He wants to see a coronation at Anfield, with the option there for relevant authorities to tinker with the scheduling of upcoming competitions.

The ex-England international told Sky Sports, with Euro 2020 having been pushed back for 12 months by UEFA: "It's a sensible decision and I think delaying for a year was the only solution.

"You have leagues to be finished and I think leagues have to be finished, not just from Liverpool's point of view or any other club in any country.

"It's obviously bigger than that, you are talking about promotion and relegation all the way down the divisions. So I think if the leagues can even be delayed - you don't have to rush back to them - maybe you have to write off a season.

"We don't know what's going to happen on April 3 [when the EFL suspension is currently due to end] and maybe they are going to delay it further.

"Even if we have to start in July or August, what we have to do is finish these games even if it takes up until December, which writes off the [next] season.

"These are desperate times and this is an unusual circumstance."

Barnes added: "If you are going to give Liverpool the title, then who would get promoted and relegated? You can't just give Liverpool the title because we are so far ahead.

"What would Leeds and say? What would say if they don't come up and you promote those two? Do the bottom three in the Premier League not get relegated?

"Safety is the most important thing so allow this season to take as long as it does, there's no need to rush back as you are delaying Euros to 2021.

"If you have to play one game a week from October, and mean the season goes on until next January or February, then you can kick-start the next season at the right time rather than play catch-up for years."