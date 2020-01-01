Leroy Sane feeling confident after making return in boost for Man City

The winger last played a senior match in August but continued his recovery from a cruciate ligament tear with almost an hour on Friday

star Leroy Sane said he is feeling confident after stepping up his injury comeback via the club's Under-23 team in a boost for Pep Guardiola.

Sane had been sidelined since suffering anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage in the Community Shield clash against in August but the rumoured target returned on Friday.

The 24-year-old international winger played 57 minutes as City defeated 4-2 in the U23 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

More teams

"It felt really good," he said afterwards. "It was good to get a general feeling of how it is to be back on the pitch and how quick it can all be.

"There's still a gap until I'm 100 per cent and on the level I was before. There's no doubt about that, but generally, everything feels good.

"I feel confident and I had no problems, so I am happy with today. Of course it would be good if I could get back as soon as possible to the best I can be, like I was before. But I'm not putting a lot of pressure on myself to do that.

"I have to get used to the tempo and how quick it is because if you're out for the time I was, you have to get up to speed."

Sane has called City home since 2016 after arriving from outfit , and he has won two Premier League titles to go with , EFL Cup and Community Shield honours.

Article continues below

He has played to date 134 matches in all competitions under Pep Guardiola, scoring 39 goals.

City, however, must wait to find out for how long they can retain the young winger, with Bayern showing strong interest prior to his injury and City reportedly turning down a lucrative bid last summer for his services.