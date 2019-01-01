Leicester land Ayoze Perez after activating £30m release clause in Newcastle contract

The Spanish striker has completed a move to the King Power Stadium from St James' Park and penned a four-year deal with the Foxes

Leicester have snapped up Ayoze Perez from Premier League rivals Newcastle, with a £30 million ($38m) release clause in the striker’s contract at St James’ Park activated.

The Spanish frontman has committed to a four-year deal with the Foxes.

A summer switch for the 25-year-old had been mooted on the back of a productive 2018-19 campaign which saw record a personal best return of 12 goals.

Perez had hinted that he could head back to his homeland, but Leicester have moved to add his creativity and finishing ability to the ranks at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes’ second signing of the summer, following James Justin’s arrival from Luton, is looking forward to opening a new chapter in his career.

Perez told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy and very pleased. I’m very proud to be part of the Leicester family and I can’t wait to get started.

“The club want to keep growing as much as they can and that’s something I like.

“I spoke with the manager and that was important. That made me feel very comfortable about the decision to come here.”

