Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi is Premier League’s top tackler

The Nigeria international has finished the season as the top tackler in the English top-flight ahead of Idrissa Gueye and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

’s Wilfred Ndidid has finished the 2017-18 English Premier League season as the top tackler, ahead of Idrissa Gueye.

He was on parade for 67 minutes before making way for Shinji Okazaki in his side’s 0-0 draw against .

In the just-concluded season, Ndidi made 144 tackles, ahead of Gueye’s 143 and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s 128.

Since his move from , the 22-year-old has been outstanding in the English top-flight. In his first season, he topped the tacklers' chart with 138 tackles and in the process was named Leicester's Young Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

He has also made history by becoming the first player to lead the top of tackle charts for two consecutive seasons.

's Wilfred Ndidi is the first player to top the @premierleague tackle charts for two consecutive seasons. Consistency! @OptaJoe — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) May 12, 2019

When the commences in , he would be relied on to power Gernot Rohr’s men to victory.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.