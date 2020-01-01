Leicester City

Leicester City Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Last updated
Comments()
Jamie Vardy Leicester City 2019-20
Getty Images
Brendan Rodgers' men lost momentum towards the end of last season and they will be eager to address that deficit in 2020-21

Leicester City narrowly missed out on fourth place in the Premier League last season and they will attempt to go one better in 2020-21.

Newly-promoted West Brom provide the opposition for the Foxes on the opening weekend, with games against Burnley, Manchester City and West Ham completing the first batch of matches for Brendan Rodgers' men.

The Foxes take on Arsenal away on October 24 and that game will be followed by a meeting of minds between Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa on Halloween as they make the trip to Elland Road to play newly-promoted Leeds United.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Their first league game against reigning champions Liverpool comes on November 21 at Anfield and they will be hoping for an early Valentine's Day treat when they welcome the Reds to the King Power Stadium on February 13.

    The festive period, meanwhile, is sure to be a testing month, with seven tough games squeezed in between the start of December and new year.

    Among the fixtures awaiting Leicester in that period are a pre-Christmas showdown with Jose Mourinho's Tottenham, which will be followed by a clash against Manchester United on Boxing Day. They will head north then on January 2 to play Newcastle United in their first match of 2021.

    Rodgers' side suffered a downturn in fortunes for the post-lockdown season conclusion in 2019-20 and they will be hoping to avoid such a scenario in 2020-21, but the fixtures have not been particularly kind for their season run-in.

    Article continues below

    Their final three league games of the season in May are against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

    Check out Leicester's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

    Leicester City Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City
    19/09/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley
    26/09/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
    03/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United
    17/10/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
    24/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
    31/10/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City
    07/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton
    21/11/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
    28/11/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Fulham
    05/12/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Leicester City
    12/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
    15/12/2020 19:45 Leicester City v Everton
    19/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
    26/12/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United
    28/12/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
    02/01/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
    12/01/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Chelsea
    16/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton
    26/01/2021 19:45 Everton v Leicester City
    30/01/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United
    02/02/2021 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City
    06/02/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City
    13/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
    20/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
    27/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
    06/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
    13/03/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Sheffield United
    20/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City
    03/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
    10/04/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City
    17/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion
    24/04/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
    01/05/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City
    08/05/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
    11/05/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
    15/05/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
    23/05/2021 16:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

    Close