Leicester City fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Brendan Rodgers' side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Leicester City will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Brentford.

Brendan Rodgers' side will then take on Arsenal away before facing off against Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes finished 8th in the Premier League last season, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back into European contention.

GOAL brings you Leicester's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Leicester City Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford 13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City 20/08/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Southampton 27/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City 30/08/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Manchester United 03/09/2022 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City 10/09/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa 17/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City 01/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Nottingham Forest 08/10/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City 15/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace 18/10/2022 19:45 Leicester City v Leeds United 22/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City 29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City 05/11/2022 15:00 Everton v Leicester City 12/11/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City 26/12/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United 31/12/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Leicester City 02/01/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Fulham 14/01/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leicester City 21/01/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton 04/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City 11/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur 18/02/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City 25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal 04/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Leicester City 11/03/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea 18/03/2023 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City 01/04/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City 08/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth 15/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City 22/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton 25/04/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Leicester City 29/04/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Everton 06/05/2023 15:00 Fulham v Leicester City 13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool 20/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City 28/05/2023 16:00 Leicester City v West Ham United

Leicester City tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Leicester Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into two categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are classed as Category A and thus more expensive.

Leicester season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £1,172 for a seat in Fosse Club in the West Stand of the King Power to £385 for seats in other areas of the stadium, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Leicester games on the official club website.