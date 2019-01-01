Leicester City boss Claude Puel wants Rachid Ghezzal's improvement

Although the Foxes’ gaffer acknowledged the potential of the forward, he has urged him to be consistent

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has charged Rachid Ghezzal to improve on his game.

The Algeria international arrived at the King Power Stadium last summer for a fee of £12 million from French side Monaco.

Since the move, he has struggled to make much impact with the Foxes, scoring three goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

His only Premier League goal was in September last year against Liverpool and ahead of their meeting with the Reds on Wednesday night, the French tactician has urged the winger to be consistent in order to fulfil his potentials.

“I hope [he can fulfil his potential] because he is a different player,” Puel was quoted as saying by Leicestershire Live.

“He can bring the squad his quality with his assists, his ability to score. He has the ability to bring something different.

“He is a technical player, very clever, I hope that he can take the intensity and impact of the Premier League. It’s normal for players who come to the Premier League.

“I hope that he can find consistency in his game, he has all the things.

“His physicality, his consistency, his transitional intensity – if we can [get] him to improve, he will be a fantastic player.”

Leicester will hope to bounce back to winning ways at Anfield after a three-game losing run.