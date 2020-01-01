Legendary Indian footballer Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami passes away

Former Indian football team captain and legendary footballer Subimal Goswami passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday in Kolkata. The veteran footballer is survived by his wife Basanti Goswami and son.

Goswami was suffering from prolonged illness for the past few months. He was admitted to a city hospital earlier on Thursday.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Goswami was a one-club man throughout his career. He had joined 's youth set-up at the age of eight in 1946 and went on to make his professional debut for the club in 1954. He continued playing professional football for the Green and Maroons till 1968.

Goswami had made his international debut for the Indian football team in 1958 and went on to represent the national team till 1964. He was the skipper of the Indian team which had won the historic gold medal at the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.

A month back on March 20, Goswami's teammate and another Indian football legend P.K Banerjee had breathed his last.