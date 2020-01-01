Leganes' Omeruo reveals why Nigerian wonderkids fail to fulfill their potential

The Super Eagles star defender has expressed his opinion on the failure of many youngsters to live up to expectations in Europe

centre-back Kenneth Omeruo has stated that poor decision-making by Nigerian wonderkids is the reason why many of them failed to reach their potential.

Omeruo, who featured for the West Africans at all levels, from U17 to the Super Eagles, spent seven years with Premier League side .

Although the 26-year-old did not play a single game for the Stamford Bridge outfit during his stay, he afforded himself playing opportunities on loan, where he impressed.

More teams

The likes of Rabiu Ibrahim (who was dubbed the new Jay-Jay Okocha) and Sani Emmanuel did not live up to expectations after moving to Europe and Omeruo has explained the reason for their failure.

“I think one of the reasons, is bad decisions, as a young player you have to be ready and know that if you are not playing then the values go down,” Omeruo told Brila FM.

“One thing I have always done is playing, I always wanted to play. It does not matter where, either at the club or going on loan.

Article continues below

"If you are not playing then it’s difficult for the national team to invite you based on fitness level."

Omeruo joined Leganes permanently from Chelsea last summer after delivering solid defensive performances during his loan spell.

This season, the centre-back has made 19 appearances for the Spanish club before the outbreak of the coronavirus.