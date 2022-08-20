Leeds United vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Blues are undefeated in 2022-23 season but so are Leeds as the two sides face off in a mid table battle on Sunday

Chelsea and Leeds United are both locked at 4 points each as they lock horns in matchday 3 of the 2022-23 Premier League, on Sunday.

Both sides were forced to split points in their last fixture as the Yorkshire side's 2-1 win over Wolves was followed by a 2-2 draw at Southampton while Chelsea were held to a similar scoreline by Tottenham after the Blues had scraped past Everton in their season opener.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have to sit this one out after the red card as a consequence of the spat with Spurs manager Antonio Conte. Nonetheless, Chelsea will want to make better use of the umpteen opportunities they have ceased to finish so far.

Meanwhile, after losing a two-goal advantage in their last outing, Jesse Marsch will want his men to make life difficult for the visitors, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events at Elland Road.

Leeds United vs Chelsea date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Chelsea Date: August 21, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm BST / 9am ET

How to watch Leeds United vs Chelsea on TV & live stream online

Leed United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while also being made available to stream on Sky Go.

In the United States, the game can be watched on NBC and streamed through Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League Sky Go US NBC Peacock Premium

Leeds United squad & team news

With forwards Patrick Bamford out of action till the end of the month due to a groin problem, Welsh attacker Dan James could slot in his stead.

It's doubtful that Marsch will make any other changes to his side that drew against Southampton while Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas continue to miss out as well.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Christy, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Hjelde, Dallas, Drameh, Kristensen Midfielders Forshaw, Harrison, Summerville, Klich, Aaronson, Roca, Bogusz, Gyabi, Adams, Gray Forwards James, Bamford, Rodrigo, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Poveda-Ocampo,Sinisterra, Perkins

Chelsea squad & team news

A hamstring injury he picked in the Tottenham draw is set to keep N'Golo Kante sidelined for at least a couple of weeks if not longer.

Mateo Kovacic is also not likely to return yet, and as such Tuchel should be left with the option of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher in the middle, while Cesar Azpilicueta's return will see Reece James back at his usual position.

Armando Broja has a slight fitness concern but Kai Havertz should retain his place in attack.

Chelsea possible XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Sterling; Havertz