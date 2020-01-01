Leeds owner doubles down as club criticised over tweet aimed at TV pundit Carney

The club's post has been widely condemned amid fears it will provoke a torrent of abuse aimed toward the ex-England international

owner Andrea Radrizzani has defended a club tweet that appeared to mock former international Karen Carney.

Speaking during Amazon Prime's coverage of Leeds' impressive 5-0 win at on Tuesday, Carney suggested Leeds benefitted from the coronavirus-induced Championship shutdown in March on their way to claiming the title and a place in the Premier League.

Carney said: "[Leeds] outrun everyone and credit to them. My only concern would be: 'Would they blow up at the end of the season?'

More teams

"We saw that in the last couple of seasons and I actually think they got promoted because of Covid in terms of it gave them a bit of respite. I don't know whether they would have gone up if they didn't have that break."

Leeds' official Twitter account was swift to highlight Carney's view in the immediate aftermath of the victory at The Hawthorns, prompting fears it would see her targeted by social media trolls.

Many have called for the club to take the tweet down, which they have yet to do, and Radrizzani was unrepentant, instead criticising Carney.

I take the responsibility of the Club tweet. I consider that comment completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our Club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches whom were understanding on the pitch for the last two championship seasons by all stats — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) December 29, 2020

Radrizzani replied: "I take the responsibility of the Club tweet. I consider that comment completely unnecessary and disrespectful to our Club and particularly to the fantastic hard work of our players and coaches whom were understanding on the pitch for the last two championship seasons by all stats."

Article continues below

The Women in Football group hit out at the tweet from Leeds, saying: "Whether you agree with the comment or not, singling out & ridiculing an individual on an official club account is not what we’re here for.

"Karen Carney is a well-informed pundit. This tweet is inciteful & inappropriate. Not a good look now, or at any time."

Bielsa's side sit 11th in the Premier League table after winning seven of their opening 16 games and have attracted widespread praise for their cavalier approach.