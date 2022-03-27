Leeds star Bamford suffers new injury heartache after striker ruled out for six weeks with foot injury

Leeds have confirmed that Patrick Bamford will be out for at least six weeks with a foot injury.

The striker has missed the majority of the season because of ankle and hamstring injuries.

Bamford returned to action this month and featured in their last three Premier League matches, but he lasted just over 20 minutes in the recent clash with Wolves before he had to be taken off injured.

What has been said?

Leeds have revealed that the 28-year-old faces several weeks on the sidelines once again.

A statement on the club's website read: "Following meetings with consultants earlier this week, we can confirm Patrick Bamford has ruptured his plantar fascia, which is an injury to the sole of the foot. On a positive note, Patrick will not require surgery.

"Whilst the recovery time for every athlete is different, it is expected that Patrick will be on the sidelines for a minimum of six weeks."

Rob Price, the club's head of medicine and performance, added: "As all of the stats show, Patrick has put his body on the line for Leeds United for a number of seasons, he has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months and despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

"As all sports medics know, injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

"Patrick has been incredibly unlucky this year, his game time has been limited by different injuries including an ankle injury sustained at Newcastle and hamstring and quad injuries once back in training and matchday squads.

"What he needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover."

Phillips returns to Leeds training

Kalvin Phillips has also been a long-term absentee for the Elland Road side, having been kept out since December with a hamstring problem.

But Leeds announced that he is nearing his return to the team as he is back in training, as are Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente.

Raphinha is also back in training after recovering from illness, while Mateusz Klich has recovered from a concussion.

However, goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been out because of some bruising to his thigh.

All six players are expected to be fit to face Southampton on April 2.

