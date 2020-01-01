Lazio set sights on the Scudetto after Inter win as Klopp backs them in Serie A race

The Serie A title race took another twist on Sunday as the Biancocelesti showed why they are genuine contenders

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic sees no reason why should not battle and for Scudetto honours after moving within a point of top spot in .

Milinkovic-Savic scored the match-winning goal as in-form Lazio rallied past title hopefuls Inter 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Ashley Young's first Inter goal was cancelled out by a Ciro Immobile penalty before Milinkovic-Savic's neat finish with 21 minutes remaining settled an absorbing contest in Rome.

Lazio leapfrogged Inter into second position behind eight-time defending champions Juventus as the Biancocelesti extended their unbeaten run in Serie A to a club-record 19 games – dating back to September.



"I scored, but the whole team got this victory. It's true what we said a few days ago, we are a family and we want to continue like this," Milinkovic-Savic told Sky Sport Italia.

"Inter didn't play a great first half and we created more chances, but they scored. So we went into the dressing room, said this has to be our game and we came back out with the same attitude, as if it was 0-0.

"What we feel obliged to achieve is a place, but if we are up there towards the end, then why not go for the Scudetto?

"Inter won't give up because we won tonight, we won't give up no matter what happens in future, then we'll just see how things pan out."

Lazio – winners last season – have not won the Scudetto since Sven-Goran Eriksson led the capital club to glory in 2000.

manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the club to end their title drought this season as he looks to support an ex-Reds player.

“I am cheering for Lazio to win the title. We have a former Liverpool player in the title race, that is Lucas Leiva,” Klopp told Rai.

“Ciro Immobile was also one of my players at .

“I’m sorry for Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte, but I think Lazio will be a great surprise. They are having an incredible season.”

Lazio next face away in the league on Sunday and they can now completely focus on domestic matters this season after failing to secure their spot in the knockout stages.