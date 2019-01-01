Laurent Blanc reportedly rejects Morocco offer - sources

The former France manager has declined an offer to manage the Atlas Lions, despite being the preferred candidate of the FRMF to replace Herve Renard

Laurent Blanc has refused an offer to manage the Moroccan national team, after meeting with the country’s football hierarchy, according to RMC.

The 53-year-old manager was reported to have met with Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Moroccan football federation (FRMF) last week. They reportedly discussed terms but Blanc turned down the chance to become the new coach of the Atlas Lions, following Herve Renard’s resignation last month.

Since leaving his role as manager of in 2016, Blanc has been on an extended vacation.

The French tactician clinched the title as manager of in 2008/2009 season, before going on to win the title three more times as the manager of PSG.

He also took to the quarter-final of Euro 2012, losing 2-0 to eventual winners .

The former Bordeaux manager was linked with the permanent managerial role - after the departure of Jose Mourinho last year.