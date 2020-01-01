Chelsea boss Lampard believes Thiago Silva's leadership can help stop Tottenham stars Kane and Son

The Blues boss lauded the Brazili international ahead of a key match up against the league's most lethal front two

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes Thiago Silva's experience and leadership can help him stop high-flying duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min as Tottenham travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Spurs front two have 16 Premier League goals between them already this season, which has helped their side claim top spot in the Premier League table.

Still, could leapfrog their fiercest rivals with a home win and Lampard thinks his summer signing from PSG will be keen to stop such a potent combination.

"Let’s be fair to Harry Kane, he can probably play against most defenders in world football and give them a problem," Lampard told reporters ahead of the match.

"I don’t want to tempt fate but with Thiago’s qualities, his positioning and his experience, he can deal with these things individually. But as much as that, the influence is what he gives to others around him.

"The major thing when you play against players as clever as Kane and Son is that your concentration levels are absolutely spot on and you have the desire to deal with situations and keep clean sheets. Thiago gives off that.

"His individual talent, yes, but also as a unit, we have to make sure and Thiago is the leader of that unit when you look at the back end of the pitch."

The decision to sign Silva on a free transfer is proving a masterstroke even though he recently turned 36 years old.

The central defender has been an important part of Chelsea's run of six clean sheets in their last eight games which has seen them correct their previous weaknesses at the back.

Reports from this week claimed Silva is in talks about renewing his one-year contract, but Lampard dismissed those claims while confirming the club does have an option to extend the deal by one season.

"I've seen the reports and there's an option in his contract that we can look at as the season goes on," he added. "Obviously the way he's playing at the minute, we're really happy and that's the end of it really, I'm surprised it's come out that way."

Chelsea are expected to wait until 2021 to consider whether to activate the clause or not.

Meanwhile, ahead of their clash on Sunday, both Chelsea and Spurs are being discussed as possible title contenders.

Yet boss Jose Mourinho, like Lampard, has played down his team's chances of winning the league. Lampard has agreed with his former manager that it is too soon to be discussing the title race.

"Tottenham at the moment are top of the league," he added. "I think Jose thinks exactly what I think. The quote I was told earlier where he says, ‘We are not really contenders, we have to look at the next game’.

"I think that is the reality for Tottenham and for us because the last two or three seasons don’t lie. The last two or three seasons have and City ahead of the rest. As managers, I think we will certainly be jumping the gun to proclaim ourselves as anything at this stage of the season.

"I agree with Jose’s comments. He is saying it from his point of view - looking at the next game - and that is exactly what I am doing."