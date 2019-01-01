Lallianzuala Chhangte all set to sign for Norwegian club Viking FK

The Delhi Dynamos player is set to sign a one-and-half-year deal with the Vikings...

Lallianzuala Chhangte is all set to sign with Norwegian club Viking FK on a one-and-a-half-year, Goal can confirm.

The winger has already travelled to Norway to complete his medical ahead of the signing and will join the Indian national team camp for the upcoming world cup qualifiers a little later than his other team-mates.

Chhangte, who has been a part of (ISL) side since 2017, could well play in the latter half of the upcoming ISL season despite his impending move to Norway.

The 2019 Norwegian Eliteserien runs till 30 November 2019, not counting play-off matces and the next season does not begin until 2020 March. So, the 22-year-old could sign a loan deal with an ISL club when the January transfer window opens in .

The Mizoram star has had two brief trial stints with the Vikings beore with the latest one being in February 2019. He has impressed the newly-promoted team so much that he was offered a deal.

"I gained a lot as a player even though it was a very short stint. They (Vikings) play fast football and they are technically very sound, I like the way they play. It was very exciting for me to have got the opportunity to be there. Their technique was really good. They have a very good first touch. I realised how important is your first touch. They are also very professional. They even put my name in the dressing room (of the club). It was a very satisfying trial stint," said Chhangte on his experience in Norway after returning to .

The Dark Blues have won the Norwegian league title eight times, most recently in 1991, and 5 domestic Norwegian Cup titles, with the last win in 2001.

Chhangte is not the first Indian footballer to sign for a Norwegian outfit. India and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has also previously had a stint in Norway, where he played three seasons for Stabaek FC.