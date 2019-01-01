Lallana ready for increased Liverpool role after late Old Trafford leveller

The England international stepped off the bench against Manchester United to rescue a point for Jurgen Klopp's side on Sunday

Adam Lallana says he is ready to play a big role in ’s quest for silverware.

The midfielder was the Reds’ saviour on Sunday, with his late equaliser rescuing a 1-1 draw for Jurgen Klopp’s side against at Old Trafford.

It was Lallana’s first competitive goal since May 2017 – a fact the 31-year-old was well aware of.

“I think it was against , wasn't it?” he smiled, speaking post-match.

"I've scored plenty in the back garden against my lad since then - didn't feel half as good, though!"

Lallana was something of an unlikely hero, it has to be said. He had managed just 11 minutes across four substitute appearances in the Premier League prior to this weekend, but his 20-minute cameo this time proved vital.

Now, the former man is desperate for more.

"I'm delighted,” he told reporters. “It's obviously nice to contribute.

"I feel like I've been fit for a good year now, especially since coming back from pre-season.

"But we're European champions, we've got a top squad, so I've had to be patient for my chance but delighted to come on and make an impact like that.

“It's a long old season. We've got the Club World Cup to come. We've got the next week, the this week, the Premier League at the weekend.

"Just because I've not started any of the first nine [league] games, I don't think that means I am not going to play a big part in this team. Football's a funny game.

"I think the last couple of years, we've got the Champions League final with a maximum of four really fit central midfielders.

"It's about just staying fit, staying strong and staying ready. I feel that's where my focus will be."

Lallana admitted that Liverpool left Old Trafford as “probably the happier team” as they extended their unbeaten start to the campaign. They remain six points clear of , although they were far from their fluent best against United.

“We could have won it,” said Lallana,. “You know, another five, 10 minutes. I thought we were controlling the game, we were dictating the game.

"The last 15 minutes, when I was on the pitch you could feel that, you could feel that we got that little bit of confidence, that little bit of arrogance that we needed. We were calmer on the ball and we didn't really have that in the first half.

"But these games are funny. It's not a bad point."

He added: "Listen, everyone probably expected us to win but we knew it was going to be tough here today.

"We knew if we weren't at our very best, we wouldn't win.

"We weren't at our best, we didn't win but we ground out a point.

"And if you can do that when you don't play your best, I think you've got a good chance of being successful throughout the season and that's what we've shown today."

Liverpool will assess the fitness of Mohamed Salah ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with .

The international missed the United game due to an ankle injury, having been unable to train fully last week.

Klopp claimed there had never been any chance of him featuring at Old Trafford, but said “we will see” when asked about the possibility of Salah returning in midweek. Liverpool fly to on Tuesday afternoon, though with to come in the Premier League on Sunday, the Reds will be wary of taking any unnecessary risks with one of their star men.