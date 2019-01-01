LaLiga this week: What just happened?

From new records to new contracts, here are 10 of the top stories to come out of LaLiga this week

Sergio Ramos keeps on breaking records

By playing in ’s 1-1 draw with Norway on Saturday night, Sergio Ramos set a new appearance record for the Spanish national team. This was the captain’s 168th outing for his country, and saw him move past the previous record of 167 caps that was set by his former club and international teammate Iker Casillas.

A new coach at the RCDE Stadium

have a new man in charge, with Pablo Machin hired to replace David Gallego. Machin has strong experience in LaLiga Santander, having guided to the top tier of Spanish football before a stint at .

He’s now back in Catalonia and ready for a new challenge with the challengers.

Messi and the Cirque du Soleil come together

The Cirque du Soleil is in town in , with a special twist. Promising to bridge the worlds of football and circus, the Messi10 show tells the story of the Barcelona captain’s career through

acrobatics.

The show at Barcelona’s Parc del Forum opened on Thursday with the superstar forward himself in attendance for the opening night.

Injury concerns for Real Madrid

Two of Real Madrid’s star players faced off during the international break as Gareth Bale and Luka Modric both played in a 1-1 draw between and , with the Welshman even scoring his side’s goal.

However, there is now concern for Zinedine Zidane as both players finished the game with injury issues and will need to be assessed back in Madrid.

youngster Raul Garcia gets a new deal

Real Betis’ 18-year-old forward Raul Garcia is the latest prospect to emerge from the Andalusian club’s excellent academy and he has already made a couple of appearances in LaLiga Santander this season for the senior team.

Having agreed a new contract that’ll run to 2023 over the past week, both parties can be excited at what the next few years will bring.

A special record at the Reale Arena

’s newly redeveloped stadium opened its doors over the weekend for a record-setting women’s Basque derby.

28,367 spectators watched as defeated Real Sociedad 2-0, setting a new attendance record for this fixture.

Ansu Fati joins up with Spain’s Under-21s

16-year-old Ansu Fati has been one of the breakout players of the 2019/20 season so far, impressing with his performances for Barcelona’s senior team. The youngster has been rewarded with a call-up by the Spain Under-21s team, replacing club teammate Carles Perez, who has pulled out due to injury.

Courtois, Hazard and Cheryshev help book their nations’ tickets

With the business end of Euro 2020 qualifying approaching, some teams are starting to mathematically clinch their spots at the tournament. , with Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard contributing over the past few days in a 9-0 win over San Marino and a 2-0 victory in Kazakhstan, and , who defeated 4-0 and Cyprus 5-0 with ’s Denis Cheryshev getting on the scoresheet, did so out of Group I.

More season ticket holders than ever at

Real Valladolid have announced that more than 22,000 season tickets have been sold for matches at the Jose Zorrilla this season, a new record for the club. They’ve played three home fixtures so far this season and the packed stands have roared the team towards three draws, including a very impressive goalless draw against Atletico Madrid in their most recent match.

Pape Diop commits to

Eibar are happy with Pape Diop and Pape Diop is happy in Eibar!

The Basque club and the Senegalese midfielder reached an agreement over a contract extension. His deal was due to expire at the end of the current season and it has been extended to run to the summer of 2021.