La Liga spending caps: Barcelona's rises by almost €800m following activation of economic levers

- Barca's economic recovery has been striking
- Club now has second-highest spending cap
- Only Real Madrid have higher limits
WHAT HAPPENED? La Liga has revealed its 20 clubs' spending limits for the 2022-23 season. Barca's financial belt has been loosened significantly compared to the previous campaign as a result of a host of revenue-raising initiatives in recent months.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's previous salary cap was -€144m, but this has now increased to €656m. They are behind only Madrid for having the most generous spending limits in the league.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Over the summer, president Joan Laporta repeatedly spoke of 'economic levers' that would aid the club's recovery. These included giving up 25% of their television rights for the next 25 years and selling a significant stake in Barca Studios.
STORY IN ONE PHOTO:
Laporta's master plan seems to have worked...
THE VERDICT:
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? On the pitch, Barcelona are next in action against Cadiz on Saturday evening, where new arrivals Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso are in line for starts.