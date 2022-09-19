La Liga responds to racist chants aimed at Vinicius Junior ahead of Madrid derby between Real & Atletico

La Liga has condemned the “hate speech” aimed in the direction of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid supporters.

WHAT HAPPENED? A derby date at Wanda Metropolitano generated more sickening headlines before a ball was kicked on Sunday, with fans allegedly singing racist songs on their way into the ground as Spanish football finds itself caught up in another discrimination storm. A prominent agent recently said on national television that Brazil international Vinicius needs to stop “playing the monkey” with his dancing goal celebrations, while Atletico followers have directed vile chants towards the South American forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from a La Liga spokesperson read: "We denounce all incidents inside and outside stadiums. We work with clubs to keep our football friendly and enjoyable.

"Hate speech has no place in La Liga and we always work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vinicius has no intention of changing his ways and has said in response to the comments his actions have generated: "Weeks ago, some people started to criticise my dancing. But the dancing is not mine alone. They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, [Lucas] Paqueta, [Antoine] Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha... Brazilian funk singers and samba dancers, Latin reggaeton singers, Black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. They say that happiness bothers. The happiness of a Black Brazilian being successful in Europe bothers much more. But my will to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that."

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? Real and Vinicius were given an opportunity to put on their dancing shoes against arch-rivals Atletico when Rodrygo fired them in front on derby day, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side going on to claim a 2-1 win that has maintained their 100 per cent record in the 2022-23 campaign.