La Liga needs to see Real Madrid pull off the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, says Raul Albiol, with the Spanish top-flight still counting the cost of losing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Two men with 11 Ballons d'Or between them once illuminated a division stacked with world-class talent, but both are now plying their trade elsewhere - with Ronaldo back at Manchester United following three years at Juventus and Messi severing his career-long ties with Barcelona in order to join PSG.

While two all-time greats have left opposing sides of a fierce Clasico divide, the draw of life at Santiago Bernabeu or Camp Nou remains strong and the expectation is that World Cup-winning forward Mbappe will end up in the Spanish capital at some stage.

Former Madrid defender Albiol, who is now with Villarreal, has told AS when asked if Mbappe would be a welcome addition in La Liga: "I would like to see him in the league, he is a great player, world-class and I think players like this are needed in the Spanish League after the departure of Cristiano and Messi - it is important that they come.

"And important for Real Madrid, which is a team that I have played for."

Another transfer window has closed for business, meaning that no deal will be done between Real and PSG this summer.

The Blancos did, however, put a €220 million (£189m/$260m) offer on the table before the latest deadline passed, with a statement of intent made by those in the Spanish capital.

Said advances were ignored in Paris, with there still a desire on the part of those at Parc des Princes to get a prized asset tied to a new contract.

Mbappe is, however, due to hit free agency in the summer of 2022 and will be free to speak with any suitors from January, meaning that a change of scenery could still be on the cards.

Real are waiting with open arms, as are Albiol and the rest of the Spanish top-flight, with another superstar attraction required in Spain in order to capture the imagination.

