LA Galaxy sign Mexico star Alvarez to two-year contract extension

The LA Galaxy have announced that midfielder Efrain Alvarez has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024.

Alvarez, 19, is currently away with Mexico at the Gold Cup, where his international future was sealed when he played against Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday.

With that appearance, Alvarez became cap-tied to Mexico after a tug-of-war between El Tri and the United States for his services.

What was said?

“Efrain is a top, young attacking talent and has an exciting future ahead of him in LA and for the Mexican national team,” said Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese in a club release.

“The Galaxy are committed to fostering talent from within the academy and Efrain’s contract extension further cements that responsibility."

Alvarez's career so far

Alvarez signed his first professional contract with LA Galaxy II, the club's reserve side, in 2017 at the age of 15.

One year later, Alvarez joined the Galaxy's senior team and has gone on to tally four goals and five assists in 41 games played (18 starts) with the club.

In the current season, Alvarez has scored one goal in nine appearances (six starts) with the Galaxy.

Alvarez was born in Los Angeles and grew up there, but his parents were born in Mexico and he was subject to a heated battle between El Tri and the USMNT for his international allegiance.

The teenager has been called up by the USMNT but did not play a game for Gregg Berhalter's side, and his Gold Cup appearance at the weekend ended the battle for his national team future.

