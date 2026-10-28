Kylian Mbappe and La Liga issues apology as Real Madrid star sparks China fury and threatens La Liga TV blackout with 'dictator' joke

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Kylian Mbappe has issued a formal apology after a controversial joke regarding former Chinese leader Mao Zedong sparked a major diplomatic and commercial backlash. The Real Madrid forward saw lucrative sponsorship deals terminated and La Liga face a total broadcasting blackout in the region following his ill-judged remarks.

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Commercial backlash over social media meme

Real Madrid superstar Mbappe finds himself at the centre of a diplomatic storm after reacting to a viral internet meme. A circulating video showed the forward mocking an edited image of himself transposed onto the face of former Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong. The Frenchman laughed off the picture, referring to the historical figure as "a Chinese dictator".

The incident triggered severe commercial repercussions. State broadcaster China Media Group immediately halted all La Liga television coverage and pulled advertising featuring the France captain. The network cited "seriously negative conduct" as the primary reason for the sudden blackout.

Furthermore, major Chinese corporations rapidly severed ties with the player. Drinks manufacturer Dongpeng and dairy giant Mengniu both terminated their lucrative sponsorship agreements with immediate effect, condemning the behaviour as an affront to national sentiments.

Mbappe and La Liga issue formal apologies

In response to the escalating crisis, Mbappe released a comprehensive apology acknowledging the severity of his misstep. "During a recent interview, I reacted to an image of myself. My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," the forward stated on Tuesday. "I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history. I am sincerely sorry."

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La Liga president Javier Tebas quickly followed suit, desperate to protect Spanish football's broadcast interests in the region. "From LaLiga, we deeply regret the statements made by Kylian Mbappe that have caused discomfort and offense in China," Tebas said in a statement. "We understand the harm caused and, on behalf of LaLiga I wish to convey our sincere apologies to the Chinese people. For many years, we have built a relationship of respect, trust and co-operation with China, its authorities, its sports institutions, its audiovisual operators, and millions of fans of Spanish football."

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Tebas firmly distanced the league from the player's remarks, adding: "We cannot allow an individual action to tarnish that relationship or harm the more than 20 clubs in our professional competitions and millions of Chinese fans. We are taking the measures within our reach and working directly with our partners and interlocutors in China to overcome this situation. Our commitment to China, its people, and its institutions is steadfast. A relationship built over so many years cannot be damaged by a single episode."

Cultural taboo and corporate zero-tolerance

The intense fallout stems from strict cultural sensitivities within China, where mocking the nation's founding leader remains a firm social taboo. Prior to the incident, Mbappe boasted millions of Chinese followers on social media and was affectionately nicknamed 'Guigui', translating to 'Turtle'.

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However, that immense popularity vanished overnight as corporate partners aligned with state sentiment. Releasing firm statements on the matter, Mengniu and Dongpeng both declared a "zero-tolerance policy" towards any actions or behaviour that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people.

The backlash eventually reached diplomatic levels, with a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry publicly addressing the situation. They warned that any behaviour offending the nation "will naturally be met with joint opposition from all sectors of Chinese society".

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Repairing a damaged international relationship

La Liga officials now face a frantic scramble to restore broadcasting rights in one of their most lucrative international markets. President Tebas will need to lead active negotiations with Chinese state media to end the current television blackout and ensure Spanish top-flight clubs do not suffer financially.

Meanwhile, Mbappe must focus on repairing his fractured global image. While he previously said in an interview that memes depicting him as a dictator showed "a lack of political and human awareness", the forward will now have to let his football do the talking as Real Madrid navigate their ongoing domestic and European campaigns.