'It doesn't look great' - Kyle Walker admits he could be forced to remove 'four in a row' tattoo if Man City are stripped of Premier League titles

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Kyle Walker has confessed that he may be forced to undergo painful laser surgery to remove a commemorative tattoo if Manchester City are ultimately stripped of their silverware. The veteran defender, who enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at the Etihad Stadium, has a permanent reminder of the club’s historic achievements etched onto his skin.

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City found guilty of financial breaches

An independent commission recently found Manchester City guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial regulations. The charges largely centre around allegations that the club artificially inflated their commercial revenues via illegitimate sponsorship agreements.

City strongly deny the accusations and have officially appealed the verdict. However, they face a raft of severe sporting sanctions if the guilty decision stands.

Punishments could range from a massive fine and a transfer embargo to heavy points deductions that may plunge the club into the Championship. Authorities could also retrospectively strip City of honours won during the period in question, casting doubt over the six league titles Walker secured between 2017 and 2025.

Addressing the elephant in the room

During a recent appearance on talkSPORT, the current Burnley defender acknowledged his leg ink, which celebrates City's unprecedented run of league dominance from 2021 to 2024. "[I've got] 'four in a row' tattooed," he confirmed.

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When pressed on whether he would seek laser removal if the Etihad outfit are stripped of those honours, Walker replied: “Well I'm probably going to have to do that bit! I'll try and keep it on, but hopefully we don't get things taken away."

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The former England international also opened up on the broader impact of the guilty verdict on his former colleagues. "It's the big elephant in the room we're probably all going to be asked when doing interviews or whatever," he added. "It doesn't look great."

Defending a historic legacy

Despite the dark cloud hanging over his former employers, Walker remains fiercely protective of his ex-team-mates. He stressed that the dressing room remained solely focused on football while executives fought legal battles in the boardroom.

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"Let's not hide from the fact they've been found guilty but they're going through an appeal," Walker continued. "As a player all I can say is all we did is go out and play our best as a team and I'll defend the players for the rest of my life, because I feel what we did and achieved in that time was incredible and probably won't be done ever again. But from the outside looking in, it doesn't look great and we have to address that."

A lengthy appeals process

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City will continue their current Premier League campaign under a shadow of uncertainty. While it is considered unlikely that any sporting sanctions would be handed down before the comprehensive appeals process has been navigated, the exact timing and enforcement of potential punishments remain unconfirmed.

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Meanwhile, Walker will focus on his duties with Burnley, hoping his permanent reminder of City's golden era does not eventually become a painful symbol of erased history.