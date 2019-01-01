Kwesi Appiah on target as AFC Wimbledon lose to Fleetwood Town

The Ghanaian international’s first-half effort failed to rescue the Dons as they fell to a 2-1 defeat on Saturday

Kwesi Appiah was on target in AFC Wimbledon’s 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood Town in League One on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old striker scored his first goal of the season in the 26th minute to hand AFC Wimbledon the lead at half-time.

However, on resumption from the break, Paddy Madden equalised for the home side through his 56th-minute effort.

Then, Josh Morris scored the winner in the 65th minute to make it two wins from two games for the Fishermen in League One.

Meanwhile, Wally Downes’ men have lost both their league games so far. Kwesi Appiah, who played the entire duration of the match, will hope to inspire the first win of the season for his side when they take on MK Dons in an EFL Cup clash on August 13.