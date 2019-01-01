Kwadwo Asamoah’s Inter Milan end perfect Serie A start with Juventus defeat

The Ghanaian wing-back was on the losing side for the first time this season, against his former employers

Kwadwo Asamoah came up against his former club, , at the San Siro on Sunday, but ended up on the losing side of a 2-1 defeat, which ruined the Nerazzurri's 100% start to the 2019-20 season.

Antonio Conte’s side had claimed league victories against Lecce, , , , and .

⌛️ | FULL-TIME



The final whistle goes at San Siro after four minutes of additional time. #InterJuventus 1-2 #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/woLbTrBZBU — (@Inter_en) October 6, 2019

They were however brought to their knees with an early goal from Paulo Dybala and a late winner from Gonzalo Higuain, between Lautaro Martinez's equaliser from the penalty spot.

The result sees Inter drop to second spot, just a point behind the Bianconeri.

Asamoah made his sixth Serie A start this season, playing the entire match like he has done in previous outings.

He made three tackles, three clearances and one interception at left wing-back. The international also made 55 passes which was the third highest total in the Inter shirt, behind Marcelo Brozovic and Stefan de Vrij.

🏟️ | AFTER THE WHISTLE



It's a negative result today but we march on 💪💪💪#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/xZfNos78d5 — Inter (@Inter_en) October 6, 2019

He played for Juventus between 2012 and 2018, racking up five goals and 21 assists in 156 competitive appearances, lifting the Serie A six times, as well as the and Supercoppa Italiana (thrice each).

Inter will be seeking redemption from Sunday's defeat after the international break, when they travel to on October 20.