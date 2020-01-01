Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana midfielder bids goodbye to Inter Milan

The 31-year-old ended to his playing stint in Milan after struggling to secure regular first-team action in Antonio Conte's squad

Kwadwo Asamoah has brought an end to his two-year spell at Milan with a farewell note to the club's fans on Friday.

The international is now free to join any club without any transfer fee after finding it difficult to secure a first-team spot in Antonio Conte's team.

Asamoah was restricted to just 11 appearances across all competitions in the 2019-20 season which include eight Serie A matches – and they all came in the first-half of the campaign before 2020.

Despite the sad ending to his time at the outfit, the 31-year-old appreciated the club, his teammates and the fans for the love showed to him at the San Siro Stadium.

“I want to thank all the staff, the club, my teammates and last but not least all the Nerazzurri fans, you are great! Good luck for everything,” Asamoah wrote on Instagram.

Asamoah joined Inter Milan on a free transfer from in the summer of 2018 after winning six Serie A titles with the Bianconeri.

The versatile Accra-born star started his European playing career in with Bellinzona before moving to to join and in 2008.

Four years later, he moved to the Allianz Stadium to enjoy domestic success with Juventus between 2012 and 2018.

Following his Inter Milan exit, and are two notable countries whose transfer windows remain open, until October 17 and 25, respectively, and Asamoah might seek greener pasture in the European countries before their deadlines.