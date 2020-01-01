Kwadwo Asamoah applauds Inter Milan in epic derby win

The Ghanaian wing-back took to social media to congratulate the Nerazzurri for claiming bragging rights over their city rivals

Kwadwo Asamoah has heaped praise on his Milan teammates for their outstanding comeback 4-2 derby victory over .

The Rossoneri took a 2-0 first-half lead through Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the Nerazzurri turned things around in the second half thanks to strikes from Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku.

The result saw Inter draw level with at the top of the standings on 54 points.

"Great team win in a fantastic atmosphere!," read a caption in Asamoah’s Twitter post celebrating the victory.

The 30-year old Ghanaian has returned to the first team after nursing a knee problem for nearly three months.

He was an unused substitute in this tie, likewise the previous game at which ended in a 2-0 victory.

He faces stiff competition from new signing Ashley Young who has occupied the left wing-back role since his arrival from in January.