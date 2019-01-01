Kroos commits future to Real Madrid with contract extension through to 2023

The World Cup-winning midfielder will be sticking around at the Santiago Bernabeu, with another 12 months added to his terms in the Spanish capital

Toni Kroos has committed his future to by agreeing a contract extension through to 2023.

The World Cup winning-midfielder had been tied to the Blancos until 2022.

Another 12 months have now been added to his terms at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That means he will be going nowhere during a summer expected to deliver much change in the Spanish capital.

Real said in a statement on their official website: “Real Madrid CF and Toni Kroos have agreed to extend the player's contract, which is now linked to the club until June 30, 2023.”

Zinedine Zidane was said to have cast doubt over Kroos’ future when discussing the international back in April.

With Madrid preparing to overhaul their playing staff, it was suggested that the 29-year-old could be among those moved on.

Quizzed on Kroos, Zidane said: “Toni is a key player. He's been in Madrid five years and has done great things. He's a great player that brings calm. I've always liked him.

“Everyone talks about Toni, and other players, in terms of whether I want them or not. Every player is good and important. There will be changes but not right now, at the end of the season.”

Those reading between the lines of those comments should have focused on the “key player” part.

Zidane clearly believes that Kroos still has an important part to play under him.

That means he will be back for more in 2019-20 when the Blancos will be seeking to make amends for a forgettable current campaign.

Zidane’s side have finished the season without silverware, with a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis on home soil seeing them bring the curtain down on a difficult season.

Kroos will be among those disappointed to have not offered more to the collective cause.

He has, however, enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in .

Having been snapped up from in the summer of 2014, he has helped Real to three crowns and a title.

Kroos has also taken in three Club World Cup successes, while making over 230 appearances.