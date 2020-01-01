Koulibaly: 'United' Napoli need winning mentality after AC Milan setback

The Parthenopeans suffered a disappointing home loss in a league outing on Sunday

players are '100 per cent' behind manager Gennaro Gattuso after Sunday's 3-1 loss to , according to Kalidou Koulibaly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace and a stoppage-time effort from Jens Petter Hauge condemned Napoli to their third loss in the Italian top-flight this season.

They welcome Rijeka to the Stadio San Paolo for their Uefa encounter on Thursday and the Senegalese centre-back is upbeat about the team's ability to bounce back to winning ways.

More teams

Koulibaly said in a press conference; "We're all united and 100% behind the coach. We're upset about losing on Sunday and the criticism we've come in for.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"We didn't afford Milan that many chances but unfortunately [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic made the most of the few he had. I've heard a lot of things said about us but we want to show that we're united and can bounce back.

"We know what we did wrong and we're working to iron out our mistakes and become better. We need to acquire a winning mentality and see this criticism as an incentive so that we can respond on the pitch.

Article continues below

“We're totally behind the boss. We're following his instructions and we're sure we're on the right path. We want to produce a great performance tomorrow and then get back on track in the league on Sunday.”

's Victor Osimhen is expected to miss Thursday's outing as he continues his recovery from a dislocated shoulder he suffered during the last international break.

He continued his therapy session with gym work on Wednesday.