Koulibaly, Ghoulam honour Marek Hamsik with Napoli's win over Zurich

The Partenopei all-time leading top scorer completed a permanent switch to the Chinese Super League on Thursday

Napoli defenders Kalidou Koulibaly and Faouzi Ghoulam have dedicated their 3-1 victory over FC Zurich to outgoing captain Marek Hamsik.

Goals from Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Piotr Zielinski earned Carlo Ancelotti's side an emphatic away win in the first leg of the Uefa Europa League round of 32 fixture on Thursday.

But the night was full of emotions for their captain who completed a move to Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang that evening.

Both clubs agreed a €20m transfer fee bringing an end to Hamsik's 12-year stay at the Stadio San Paolo where he notched 121 efforts in 520 games to become the club's all-time top scorer ahead of Diego Maradona.

Article continues below

And the African duo were on parade at the Stadion Letzigrund on Thursday have paid tribute to the Slovakia international.

"We needed a victory like this to prepare for the return game and greet Marek in the most right way," Ghoulam tweeted.

Serviva una vittoria come questa per preparare al meglio il ritorno e salutare Marek nel modo più giusto

Cette victoire a servit pour préparer au meilleur notre retour et saluer le départ de Marek de la meilleure manière #GrazieCap17ano#ZurigoNapoli 1-3 #UEL#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/3xAFvQEBOG — ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) February 15, 2019

"An important and significant victory on the day when we salute Marek," Koulibaly tweeted.