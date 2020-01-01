Kouame: Fiorentina sign Genoa's Ivorian striker on loan

The Ivorian forward has become the second African star to join ‎Giuseppe Iachini's team on Friday, after completing a temporary switch to Florence

have confirmed the signing of Christian Kouame on loan for the rest of the season from rivals .

Kouame is yet to play a game since November 12, and he is currently recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he suffered during the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Before the setback, the 22-year-old laid three assists and scored five goals in 11 Serie A games for Genoa this season, including a strike against back in October.

The youth international becomes the second African star to move to Florence on the transfer deadline day, after 's Alfred Duncan.

Also included in the deal, is an option for Fiorentina to sign the Ivorian on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Fiorentina are 13th in the Serie A table and they travel to Turin for their next league match against Juventus on Sunday.