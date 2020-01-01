Konate and Zungu save Amiens from Reims defeat

The Senegal and South Africa internationals were in action as the Unicorns shared the points with David Guion’s men at Stade de la Licorne

Moussa Konate was on the scoresheet while Bongani Zungu featured prominently as battled to a 1-1 draw against in Wednesday’s game.

Konate was afforded his fourth league start and made an impactful showing, scoring his second goal of the season.

After four consecutive defeats, including last weekend’s loss to , the Unicorns hit the ground running at Stade de la Licorne in an effort to return to winning ways.

Mali international Fousseni Diabate came close to scoring for Luka Elsner’s men in the sixth minute with a powerful header which was saved by goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

The visitors, however, drew the first blood on the stroke of half-time after Zimbabwe’s Marshall Munetsi set up Derek Kutesa for the opening goal.

Konate then equalised in the 54th minute after a fine solo effort to ensure the Unicorns avoided defeat in front of their home fans.

The 26-year-old featured for the duration of the game along with Diabate while ’s Zungu, who received a caution in the encounter, was replaced with 10 minutes left to play.

The draw was not enough to lift Amiens off the relegation zone, after gathering 18 points from 20 games.

Konate and Zungu will hope to inspire the Unicorns back to winning ways when they take on Brest on January 25.