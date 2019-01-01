Kompany: Silva & Aguero tried to make me stay at Man City and I had second thoughts

The Belgian defender left the Etihad Stadium over the summer, at the end of his contract, but admits to considering one more bid for title glory

Vincent Kompany admits to having had second thoughts about walking away from , with Sergio Aguero and David Silva among those who tried to talk him into staying.

At the end of the 2018-19 campaign, an iconic figure at the Etihad Stadium opted to leave when his contract expired.

Kompany, after 11 years in , left the Blues as skipper of a side that had just completed an historic domestic treble.

Having enjoyed so much success, and with Pep Guardiola making him a key part of his plans, there were doubts as to whether taking on a new challenge was the right call.

Kompany, who headed home to link up with as player-coach, concedes as much, saying in his new book ‘Treble Triumph’: “I remember thinking, ‘sh*t, I’ve won four [Premier League titles] now, is that the lot?’ Then I remember that a completely irrational thought went through my head, ‘I just need one more, I need to win the next one’.

“I’d already decided to move to Anderlecht - but it still flashed through my mind.

“One thing is for sure, winning is addictive.”

The battle Kompany waged inside his own head was not helped by the fact that other leading lights on City’s books were eager to see him commit to another 12 months with the club.

He added: “The biggest compliment I’ve ever had was from David. He tried to convince me not to leave City.

“Sergio did the same. To have big players like that asking me to stay was absolutely the best thing.”

Kompany, though, believes that the right decision was eventually taken for all concerned.

City are now moving on without him - although they have been struggling for stability at the back - with the doors having opened up for others to flourish under the guidance of Guardiola.

“The wheel of change is powerful, you can’t stop it,” said Kompany.

“You might be able to slow it down a bit — but it took everything I had to keep it at bay.

“That’s why I decided when I did to get out from under that wheel. That’s how I thought about it.

“I had no idea if Pep felt the same, or if he’d have been happy for me to carry on playing beyond that season.

“It was this ongoing fight to prove myself as being worthy of a place in the City team that led me to my conclusion — ‘I’m going to have to leave’.”