Koeman to remain as Barcelona boss for 2021-22 season, Laporta confirms

The Dutchman will be given the chance to see out his contract at Camp Nou, despite a mixed first year at the helm

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will continue in his position as head coach for the 2021-22 season.

Laporta said in a statement on Thursday: "We will give continuity to the current contract that Ronald Koeman has.

"We are very satisfied because the talks have resulted in a unity of criteria for what has to be done during the season."

