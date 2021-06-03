Koeman to remain as Barcelona boss for 2021-22 season, Laporta confirms
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will continue in his position as head coach for the 2021-22 season.
Laporta said in a statement on Thursday: "We will give continuity to the current contract that Ronald Koeman has.
"We are very satisfied because the talks have resulted in a unity of criteria for what has to be done during the season."
