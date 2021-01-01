'Klopp's work at Liverpool is not finished' - Reds manager won't leave Anfield through back door, insists agent

There have been reports that the German could move on at the end of the season, but his representative has ruled out a summer departure

Jurgen Klopp is "not finished with his work in Liverpool", according to his agent, who has insisted that "there is no back door open" for the Reds manager to leave Anfield.

Klopp has delivered Liverpool's sixth European Cup and first Premier League crown during his five-year reign, while also endearing himself to supporters with his passion and infectious energy on the touchline.

A disastrous title defence in 2020-21has seen the Reds drop to sixth in the table, leading to question marks over the German's future, but his agent Marc Kosicke has ruled out the possibility of him departing the club this summer.

What's been said?

“He's not finished with his work in Liverpool,” Klopp's agent told Sport1.

“There is no back door open because Jurgen still has a three-year contract with the Reds.

"He made this very clear so that there would be no room for speculation.”

Liverpool's recent decline under Klopp

Klopp's position was completely secure heading into the festive period, with the Reds sitting top of the Premier League standings after a 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace on December 19.

However, results have taken a dramatic turn for the worse since then as a defensive injury crisis has left Klopp with no choice but to stretch his squad to the limit and field certain players in unnatural positions.

Liverpool have only won four of their last 15 top-flight matches and have lost their last six outings at Anfield, which has allowed Manchester City to take full control of the title race.

Klopp steadied the ship by overseeing a 1-0 win at Wolves on Monday night, but his team are still 25 points behind leaders City and five adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Klopp's stance on his future

Rumours that Klopp could take charge of the German national team began to swirl following Joachim Low's decision to step down after this summer's European Championship.

However, the Liverpool boss has dismissed the possibility of succeeding Low while insisting that he is planning to honour his current contract at Anfield through to its expiry date in 2024.

"No, I will not be available as a potential coach of the German national team in the summer or after the summer," he said last week.

“I have three years left at Liverpool. It's a simple situation; you sign a contract and you try to stick to that.”

What's next?

Liverpool will benefit from two weeks off over the international break before preparations begin for a huge Premier League clash against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on April 4.

The champions are due to welcome Aston Villa to Anfield six days later as the race for Champions League qualification heats up at the business end of the campaign.

