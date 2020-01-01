Klopp reveals ‘random’ Liverpool dream in pursuit of continuous improvement

The Reds boss is eager to ensure that his side never rest on their laurels, with any success enjoyed viewed as building blocks for even more

Jurgen Klopp has aired his “random” dream for , with the German tactician eager to ensure that his side have a clear identity while striving for continuous improvement on the back of any trophy triumphs.

That philosophy has served a proven winner well throughout his coaching career to date.

Considerable success was enjoyed in his homeland with before taking the reins at Anfield in October 2015.

Klopp arrived on Merseyside with Liverpool crying out for someone to help deliver major silverware.

That goal took no less than four years to become fulfilled, but 2019 proved the breakthrough as the Merseysiders picked up , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles.

The Reds are also within touching distance of a first Premier League title, with a ‘heavy metal’ brand of football and productive business in the transfer market allowing them to flourish.

Klopp has put his own stamp on one of world football’s most illustrious clubs, with that having always been the aim of a man who has never allowed himself, or those at his disposal, to rest on any laurels.

“My dream was always that we can play in any random shirt, but if you watch us playing you say, ‘Ah, that’s Liverpool',” Klopp told Western Union of his ambition.

“The identity is that clear that everybody would say ‘Oh, that’s Liverpool.’ That’s what we try.

“We have a few clear rules how we want to play, how we want to defend, where we want to defend, where we want to pass.

“How lively are we? How positive? How brave? Absolutely important for the boys, through all the ranks and through all the teams.

“We won the Champions League final – great. Let’s carry on. The more important information for me was how good we can be; if we are really concentrated, if we are really focused, and if we improve a couple of things we can get even better.

“That was our motivation, using the last season as a basis, not as a sign how close it can be and how much it can hurt [losing the title].

“Of course it hurts but the pain you have, you can decide how much it hurts and you decide what you make with that information.

“We decided to use the information that we are meanwhile a really good football team.

“If you are a really good football team then you have to win football games, so now it’s about us to decide how many football games we will win.

“We really take it game by game. It’s the most important game in our life – because it’s the only one we play.”

Liverpool are just two wins away from confirming their coronation as kings of , as they hold a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and are readying themselves for a return to action after a green light was given for football in England to resume from June 17.