‘Klopp needs to do something with Salah & Mane’ – Reds legend says attacking fault needs to be fixed

Ex-Reds defender Steve Nicol believes the man calling the shots at Anfield needs to find a way of getting two forwards to slow down in the final third

Jurgen Klopp needs to “do something with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane”, says legend Steve Nicol, with two prolific forwards having become slightly “manic” in the final third of the field.

Salah and Mane have remained a regular source of goals and assists for a team chasing down an elusive Premier League title and further success.

They have, however, seen their on-field relationship fall under the spotlight amid accusations of selfishness, and Nicol believes both need to work on being more composed and clinical.

The former Liverpool defender told ESPN on areas a Reds side yet to drop a point in 2019-20 can still improve: “I wouldn’t say it’s a concern, I would say maybe I think Klopp needs to try and do something with particularly Salah and Mane.

“Going forward, they lose the ball too often. It’s one thing to try and go at defenders quickly and try to break quickly.

“But it’s another thing to do it in some sort of… it’s like manic the way they do it.

“If they can just slow it down a little bit, take a little bit more time and think about it a little more then I think the goals will start coming more for those two, if they do that.”

Nicol has also admitted to seeing Joel Matip as a “flaw” in Liverpool’s system, but concedes that the Cameroonian has impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Scot added: “That [understanding with Van Dijk] comes with time.

“They’ve, not just the start of the season but the end of last season, spent a lot of time playing together.

“Again, Matip, I think if there was a flaw in the back it would be around the Matip area, but the last couple of weeks he’s been fantastic.

“So yeah at the back that’s a real good partnership right now.”

Van Dijk and Matip helped Liverpool to another clean sheet in their latest outing, with a fortuitous goal from Georginio Wijnaldum seeing Klopp’s side dig out a 1-0 win at Sheffield United.

“It shows a strength,” Nicol said of that success at Bramall Lane, which was a 16th successive Premier League victory for the Reds.

Article continues below

“As we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks, last weekend and this weekend, they haven’t been at their best.

“But do you know what, sometimes you’ve got to dig it out and dig the result out and that’s what pretty much they’ve ended up doing both weekends.

“If you can win a game by a street and score loads of goals and play silky soccer, then that’s fantastic. But sometimes you’ve got to fight it and tough it out, and they did it.”