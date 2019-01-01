‘Klopp made right call not spending for the sake of it’ – Liverpool legend Dalglish supports quiet summer

The ex-Reds forward believes the man in charge at Anfield deserves credit for having not dipped into the market for players that would not make his XI

Jurgen Klopp has the support of legend Kenny Dalglish when it comes to a quiet transfer window at Anfield, with the Reds boss praised for not spending “for the sake of it”.

Questions were asked of the Reds and a lack of movement throughout the summer.

Klopp always maintained that there would be no repeat of the elaborate investment which had been made in previous markets.

He was happy with those at his disposal, as winners, and saw no reason to frivol away funds on players that would be merely making up the numbers.

Liverpool icon Dalglish has backed that stance, with the Scot of the opinion that the right approach was taken in snapping up stars of the future and a new back-up goalkeeper to replace Simon Mignolet.

He told the Sunday Post with Adrian, Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg the only arrivals: "Liverpool haven’t made any big-money signings, and everyone at the football club will be comfortable about that.

"They are the champions of Europe and have an exceptionally-strong squad. There is no point in bringing in new players unless they are an improvement on what you have. For every club, that’s not as easy as it sounds.

"You need to be patient and wait for the right moment and the right player.

"Some managers and chairmen might feel the need to buy for the sake of it, whether it’s to keep the fans happy or just add numbers.

"But the one thing about Jurgen Klopp is that he will absolutely not do anything that he does not want to do. That’s a fantastic quality to have.

"On the flipside, it’s just as important not to lose any of your top players and Liverpool haven’t sold anyone or loaned out anyone that weakens their squad."

Liverpool saw Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge depart at the end of their respective contracts, while Mignolet was allowed to return to his native at .

Klopp may need to find another keeper after seeing Alisson pick up an untimely knock, but there did not seem to be too much wrong with his squad as they opened the 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Norwich.