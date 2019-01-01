Klopp is the perfect fit for Liverpool – Klinsmann

The former Tottenham star believes the European champions have found their perfect manager in his countryman

Jurgen Klopp is perfect for and the manager will already be planning for another trophy, according to Jurgen Klinsmann.

Klopp claimed his first trophy with the English giants thanks to a 2-0 win over in the final in Madrid on Saturday.

Despite having played for Spurs, fellow German Klinsmann feels the former coach fits perfectly at Anfield and hopes to see him continue to make good.

"He's just a person you want to wish him well. He puts so much energy in there, so much effort and hard work in there, on all sides of the game," he told the Mirror .

"The way he won over the people in Liverpool and the way he became one of them, it just deserves then, the end result, meaning now this very special title.

"Klopp fits Liverpool so perfectly because his background is very humble.

"His background it's blue collar, hardworking, they live and die for their club and so, his whole life basically was always very, very closely connected to the people, to the neighbourhoods."

The Champions League success was reward for a fine season by Liverpool, who claimed 97 points but finished second to in the Premier League.

But Klinsmann believes Klopp will already be planning for more with the Reds, who played in their second-straight Champions League final under his watch and will enter next season as one to watch in the competition once again.

"He's a workaholic because that's in our blood where we come from. He's [a] sponge that always wants to learn and always wants to look at what is next … and it never gets saturated," he said.

"One thing is for sure – he will never, ever rest. Winning the Champions League final now, the first thought of him a day later will be, 'how do I win this next year?'"

Liverpool will have plenty of time to rest ahead of next season, with the club's next set friendly coming against Klopp's old side Dortmund in mid-July in the United States.