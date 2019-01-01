Klopp has earned the right to oversee quiet window at Liverpool – Aldridge

The former Reds striker has concerns over the depth of the squad at Anfield, but is prepared to trust the judgement calls of the man at the helm

Jurgen Klopp has 'earned the right' to oversee a quiet transfer window at , says John Aldridge, with the German coach opting against another extravagant spend this summer.

The Reds have invested heavily in top talent of late, bringing in the likes of Virgial van Dijk, Alisson and Naby Keita.

Klopp has made no secret of that fact that such expenditure cannot be maintained, with those at Anfield not boasting the funds available to a number of Premier League rivals.

As a result, trust is being shown in promising academy graduates and those already on the club’s books.

Aldridge admits that is a risky approach to be taking, with some concerns over the depth of Liverpool’s squad, but he has full faith in the man at the helm to make the right calls.

The former Reds striker told the Irish Independent: “Jurgen Klopp appears to be ready to hand Liverpool’s youthful talent a chance to shine in his first team rather than signing big money players this summer and he has earned the right to be backed in this bold decision.

“I have watched a lot of Liverpool’s junior teams in action over the last few years and there is a fantastic crop of young talents coming through.

“The big concern would be what happens if one or two of his front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are out for an extended period.

“Firmino had a short spell on the sidelines at the back end of last season, but Salah and Mane were fit for most of the campaign – and that was crucial in sustaining the challenge in the domestic title race and in the .

“Imagine a scenario that sees Salah and Mane out for three or four months. I’m not sure Liverpool would have the back-up performers to plug that gap, but finding players of that quality to sit on the bench in reserve would be no easy task.”

Liverpool won the Champions League last season, but fell one point short of in the Premier League title race.

The intention is to go one better in 2019-20, with Aldridge expecting the Reds to be challengers once again, despite City's financial muscle.

He added: “To win the Premier League next season, Liverpool will need to collect more than 90 points once again as I fully expect Manchester City to break through that points total once again.

“City have signed Rodri from for a club record £62.8m earlier this month and unless UEFA and the Premier League do something to halt their spending, Pep Guardiola’s side will keep spending in their mission to have total dominance of their game.

“Liverpool were the only side who stood up to City last season and it is hard to imagine that story change when the new season gets underway.”