Klopp hails 'special night' for three-assist Alexander-Arnold

The defender played a fantastic match for Liverpool and the manager praised his player's big night

manager Jurgen Klopp reserved special praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he revelled in a fantastic team performance that earned a 5-0 win over .

The Reds maintained their one-point advantage at the top of the as braces from Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk, together with Divock Origi's first league goal since December, secured an emphatic victory.

remain hot on their heels, however, following a 1-0 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

Mane's brilliant backheeled second will likely be seen as the game's defining moment but both of his goals were laid on by Alexander-Arnold, who also supplied the delivery for Van Dijk's first.

At 20 years and 143 days, Alexander-Arnold is the youngest player to assist three goals in a Premier League game, leaving Klopp naturally thrilled with the right-back's performance.

"All the crosses were outstanding. So it's just a special night," Klopp told the BBC's Match of the Day.

"He scored a fantastic free-kick the last time against Watford. I can't remember the last time he got a hat-trick of assists. He got three right?

3 - Trent Alexander-Arnold is the youngest ever player to assist three goals in a single Premier League game (20 years, 143 days). Prodigy. #LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/UGbY50PdRf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

"We want to use our power and our skills but there are different games to play. Watford changed for us too. You always prepare for a match differently. We used that half space well. Mo Salah was pretty much unplayable."

Liverpool had drawn three of their previous four league games, but never looked like dropping points on Wednesday.

"It is just a really good night for us and the boys deserve all the credit," added Klopp.

"The boys showed how much they enjoy the game and the situation. It was an important sign. You know what was written and said about us. It is of course not right. These boys are outstanding and they showed so much passion.

"The game from Mo [Salah] was incredible. Sadio [Mane] scored a brilliant goal. All three midfielders were outstanding. Both centre-halves played outstanding.

"We won 5-0 so you don't talk about them but they had their moments. Even Alisson was great. The boys who came on controlled the game. A lot to talk about."